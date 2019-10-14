Wichita Falls man says his dog saved his life

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 81-year-old Wichita Falls man said his one-year-old dog Rambo is the reason he is living today after a nasty chainsaw accident.

Rambo’s owner Johnny McKnight said for a dog that was not trained, Rambo really came through, helping him to get to the porch and alerting his wife.

Wichita Falls resident Johnny McKnight is recovering after his chainsaw got away from him and made a cut in his left leg so deep it was about a quarter-inch away from his bone.

“Them trees that I tore down back from over yonder, I was cutting them up,” McKnight said. “In some way or another the saw that I was using, I don’t know how it got me.”

Mcknight began yelling for help and that is when his one-year-old dog Rambo ran to the rescue.

“[The] only thing I feel was the cut and it was digging, it was just sitting right in there,” McKnight said.

Mcknight said Rambo began nudging him, trying to get him to stand up and he held on to his dog while the dog held on to his pants with his teeth and he began hopping to the front of the yard to find help.

“He held on to my pants right here,” McKnight said, making an indication on his pants.

Mcknight said when he saw how much blood he was losing, he thought it wall all over for him. But it was not.

Rambo helped to pull McKnight to the front of the house, pushed him to the steps at the front porch and began barking alerting McKnight’s wife who was taking a shower and totally unaware of what her husband was going through outside.

“I heard a lot of commotion outside, the dogs were really barking, kinda like I never heard them bark before, it was really strange,” Johnny McKnight’s wife, Althea McKnight said.

“I was blessed to have that dog,” McKnight said. “I just feel, I had to cry in my soul because that dog did, he saved me, he saved me.”

Shortly after Althea heard the dogs, she heard her husband’s cry for help and ran outside and called 911.

Both Johnny and Althea McKnight said they are grateful to have such a bright and courageous dog.

Johnny McKnight is expected to fully recover in about a week or so, luckily that the chainsaw did not hit any bones.

