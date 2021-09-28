Wichita Falls man sentenced in sexual assault of infant son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The jury in the Adam Hammond trial has sentenced him for the crime of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, which they found him guilty of on Friday, September 24.

The jury began their deliberation around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, in 78th district court and it lasted about 20 minutes before returning a sentence of 20 years in prison, which was the maximum pushinment.

Adam Hammond Wichita County Jail booking photo

Hammond is also guilty of retaliation and cruelty to animals which he received 10 years for two charges that will be served concurrently.

Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub told jurors any troubles Hammond experienced growing up is no excuse for releasing his sexual frustrations on his own infant son.

He also pointed to alleged sexual crimes he committed in jail where he had three years to change but didn’t.

Kosub said this shows Hammond is a continuing danger to the community so he should get the maximum 20-year sentence.

One of Hammond’s appointed attorneys Scott Stillson, however, asked the jury to consider probation because of his struggles growing up.

The assaults were reported in 2018 by the child’s mother who said Hammond said he would hurt her, her dogs and police officers if she reported it.