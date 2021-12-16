Man who claims amputee girlfriend kicked in the door pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 58-year-old Wichita Falls man who claimed his live-in girlfriend kicked in his door even though her left leg was amputated, pleads guilty to two separate cases of assault of a disabled person.

Michael Shankle was given two years probation after pleading guilty Thursday to both counts.

Police went to their home Kenley Avenue in August of last year, their third response there for disturbances.

Officers found Shankle screaming at the victim, who was lying on the kitchen floor.

Shankle told them the woman had kicked in the door and was causing the disturbance, but the woman told officers she is not able to kick in a door because of her amputated left leg.

She said she had left earlier after the other disturbances, but when she couldn’t find a place to stay she returned and went into the kitchen to get a drink of water.

She said Shankle ran up to her screaming and slapped her on the right side of her face, and she fell to the floor.

She said Shankle then kicked her in the left side of her rib cage and grabbed her by the arms and tried to drag her outside.

The other case he pleaded guilty to was for an August 2019 assault of the woman while she was in her wheelchair