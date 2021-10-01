Wichita Falls man who planned to “kill off 70% of internet” sentenced to federal prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who plotted to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia is sentenced to federal prison today.

Seth Aaron Pendley pleaded guilty in June to a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive device and was sentenced to 10 years by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor. He faced a maximum of 20 years.

Pendley was arrested in April while trying to buy C-4 explosive from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth.

Authorities searched his home in Wichita Falls and found an AR-15 receiver, mask, wigs, maps and other items.

Pendley admitted that he disclosed his plan to blow up an Amazon data center to a confidential source in January and he hoped it “Would kill off 70% of the internet” including service to the CIA and FBI.

Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

