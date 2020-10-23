Wichita Falls Mane Event Project one step closer to Spirit of Design Horse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The leadership of the Wichita Falls Mane Event Project took another step today unveiling its 70th horse.

In celebration of nearly 40 years of service at Bundy Young Sims and Potter Inc, the architectural firm unveiled The Spirit of Design Horse Friday, Oct. 23.

It is designed by Ana Martinez, a WFISD gradudate who went through the career education center’s architecture classes before she moved on to the architecture programs of the University of Texas at Austin.

While interning at the firm, she participated in the office challenge to create the design that would cover a leadership Wichita Falls Horse.

It will join several other horses around town and will feature a portrait of downtown Wichita Falls.

The artwork of a horse grazing in a field of grain will be located outside the main entrance under a tree at 1005 9th Street.