Wichita Falls mayor names August Judge Arthur Bea Williams’ Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the City Council meeting Tuesday, August 3, the council decided to honor a beloved Wichitan.

The mayor proclaimed that August will be Judge Arthur Bea Williams’ Month.

She couldn’t attend the meeting, but her daughter and friends were there. Williams’ daughter spoke on her behalf.

“Fred Rogers was known, I guess, for his saying of ‘Look for the Helpers,'” Andrea Williams said. “They really do exist, sometimes we live in a world where you think they’re not there, but then there’s a crisis, and, all of a sudden, they appear. She has wanted to be a helper, never a hindrance.”

Williams was Wichita Falls’ first African-American City Councilor, first African-American female Acting Mayor and the first African-American Justice of the Peace in Wichita County.