St. Patrick’s Day Festival canceled

DATE: Friday, March 13, 2020

Downtown Development announced at a press conference Friday afternoon that the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Festival has been canceled due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

The festival was set to take place Saturday, March 14, 2020, in downtown Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Development will be making a special announcement Friday afternoon at the Hamilton Building regarding the St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

