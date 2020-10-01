Wichita Falls mayoral candidates prepare to take debate stage ahead of early voting

The stage is set for the debate and current Mayor Stephen Santellana, Kevin Hunter and James Huling will take to the stage and face off for Wichita Falls’ residents’ votes.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Election Day is just over a month away and tensions are high among candidates both nationally and locally.

That’s why KFDX-3 News and Texoma’s Homepage are making it easier for voters to decide who gets their vote for Wichita Falls mayor.

The debate takes place Oct. 1 at 6:00 p.m on KFDX-3 News or Live Streamed on Texomashomepage.com.

The stage is set for the debate and current mayor Stephen Santellana, Kevin Hunter and James Huling will take to the stage and face off for Wichita Falls’ residents’ votes.

Three podiums in place are waiting for the three candidates who have all prepped for the debate.

“For me it’s just reviewing some of the facts, I know some of the questions are in regards to MPEC or maybe a hotel, budgetary stuff,” Santellana said. “Things that I do every single day.”

“Researching, some topics are sent to me, of course, I research and document everything,” mayoral candidate Kevin Hunter said. “Everything I post has been documented.”

“Just following up on policies, 4A, 4B funds, what Wichita Falls has spent money on,” mayoral candidate James Huling said. “What I felt like wasn’t a good idea, what I feel like was kind of a good idea.”

The lights are set and cameras in place. Behind the scenes, Santellana is feeling confident.

“I don’t see any need to make a change,” Santellana said. “Wichita Falls is doing great, we’re in a great place right now, the past five years there’s been so much growth, so much opportunity.”

Hunter, an oil and gas businessman who some might remember as one of the landowners fighting the Federal Bureau of Land Management in 2016, said he is hoping voters want a change of pace.

“You get tired of griping about things, you’ve got to step up,” Hunter said. “When the issues come to heart, you know it’s easy to put stuff together.”

Huling, who is another newcomer, is taking the opportunity to let voters know he’s not just a reality TV star after rising to fame from the show ‘Big Brother.’

“I was able to learn as I went, how to deal with a lot of backlash,” Huling said. “A lot with the decisions that you make that are going to have consequences behind it.”

These three are ready to prove why they deserve to win your vote.