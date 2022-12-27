WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old Wichita Falls man who has not been seen since June 2022 has been found, according to authorities.

Travis Russell, 23, of Wichita Falls, was reported to the Wichita Falls Police Department as a missing person by his father on August 22, 2022. Russell’s father said he had not seen his son since June 2022.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the WFPD received a notification from another law enforcement agency on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, that Travis Russell was located in another state and he is safe.

Sgt. Eipper said Russell has been removed as a missing person from the TCIC/NCIC records and information systems.

