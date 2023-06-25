WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mixed martial artist won the final fight of his professional fighting career on Saturday night, June 24, 2023, in front of a home crowd at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Bubba “The Menace” McDaniel defeated fellow UFC veteran Brian Houston by technical knockout at 2:23 in the first round of the main event of Showdown in the Falls.

The fight began at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. After about 25 seconds, McDaniel took Houston to the mat and the two began to grapple.

After about 2 minutes, McDaniel gained a favorable position on Houston, freeing up his right glove and landing several strikes to Houston’s head. The referee called the fight 2:23 into the first round, giving McDaniel the victory by technical knockout.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

McDaniel, 40, began his professional fighting career in 2005, eventually making his way onto FX’s show “The Ultimate Fighter” and fighting three times in the UFC.

This marked McDaniel’s first professional MMA fight in over five years. His last fight occurred in April 2018, and he’d planned to fight again that same year prior to the tragic death of his 2-year-old son, Wilder McDaniel.

After nearly two decades of professional fighting, McDaniel will now hang up the gloves, as he previously announced that he would be retiring following Saturday night’s fight.

“Honestly, man, I’m still… I’ll figure out how I feel later,” McDaniel said following Saturday night’s fight. “Right now, I’m just kind of going through the motions and feeling good, feeling good, you know what I mean? Like, I’m sure some kind of emotion, like emotional overwhelm is gonna come later, but right now, I’m feeling great.”

McDaniel said he’ll now begin working as a professional fighting promoter.