WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October 6th is known as World Cerebral Palsy Day, and worldwide there are over one billion people living with the disability even right here in Wichita Falls.

Reporter Curtis Jackson sat down with a mother of twins suffering from Cerebral Palsy and shed some light on the struggles, strength, and courage while taking care of this dynamic duo.

For Stephanie Harris and her four-year-old twins Elijah and Zariah, every day is a battle.

“You don’t really know what to expect, they have a lot of medical problems, Cerebral Palsy being one of the main ones, they require 24-hour and seven-day-a-week nursing,” Harris said.

According to Worldcpday.org, one in four children with Cerebal Palsy cannot talk or walk, something that Harris said has been one of the hardest obstacles to overcome, but an obstacle that Harris said they will overcome.

According to the CDC, Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. CP is the most common motor disability in childhood.

“If you don’t keep them moving they will end up, they said they may never walk or talk but we’re looking at getting there, you know they’re four but Elijah I would think will probably be walking by the time he’s five,” Harris said. “We just keep pushing and Zariah definitely with the assistance I mean so you don’t give up.”

But Harris and her husband aren’t in this fight alone.

“My husband and I cannot work without nurses,” Harris said. “We went through a long phase where we didn’t have nurses so I actually had to quit my full-time job in May because four days a week during the week we didn’t have any nurses and so after multiple 48-hour and 72-hour days for several months I realized okay you can’t keep this up.”

Harris now has nurses working round the clock with Elijah and Zariah, helping with movement and speech, but Harris said there is a way the public can actually help the twins get a robotic machine that will help tremendously with their progress.

“It is quite expensive, insurance doesn’t cover it but we’ve been trying to look into the foundations we have here in town, look at some of the national foundations to try to help find funding for things like that, we’re fundraising through Help Hope Live, so anybody can go there and type in their names Elijah and Zariah,” Harris said.

But until funding is raised, The Harris’ along with their nurses, turned family, will continue working every day to ensure this dynamic duo can live their lives to the fullest.

If you would like to help The Harris’ raise enough funds by making a donation, click here.