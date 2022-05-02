WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A nationwide baby formula shortage has parents in a panic as many store shelves are far from full.

These low stocks have now hit Texoma leaving many parents to face a tough reality.

“We do what we have to do for our babies you know, and we’re supposed to be enjoying the first year of her life and we can’t do that because we have to worry about what we’re going to feed her,” local mom Brianna Horton said.

The chances of finding baby formula on shelves are few and far between these days due to a nationwide shortage, leaving parents like Horton and even local W.I.C. Coordinators like Mehgan White in dire need of formula.

“Chaos, we’re in kind of W.I.C. chaos. So many moms can’t find their formula,” White said.

This shortage comes after a formula recall back in February, and for parents who use a specialized formula like Horton, whose four-month-old daughter Lyndi has a dairy and soy allergy, it’s been almost impossible to find what she needs.

“I just kept praying about it and I said, I can’t do this alone and so I posted on Wichita Whispers asking for help and I just can’t believe the response of the people that came and helped us,” Horton said.

Other moms donated the brands of formula they had and many even offered breast milk, but parents still want to know what’s causing this shortage.

“I think we’re still dealing with COVID. Just distribution, not having anyone to get it to the places it needs to be so I just think its kind of a mixture of everything,” White said.

White says W.I.C. is doing everything it can to assist parents during this time and advises that if you do happen to see a shelf fully stocked, to remember to leave some for the next mom in need.

“Especially those really specialty formulas. We really want them to find something similar instead of just buying whatever they can find because that can cause problems for baby,” White said.

But Horton says having the support of other moms during a time like this has made this time a little less harder on her family.

“It makes me feel grateful that even though they don’t know her, they are still moms too, and they know how hard it is,” Horton said.

“There’s only so much we can do we just really need the formula companies to up their production for sure,” White said.

Many are hopeful that some relief from this will be on the way.

If you find yourself in need of formula, click here for resources provided by our local W.I.C.

You can also contact H.O.P.E.S. Coordinator Crystal Flinn at (940)-704-4958 or by office at 940-322-8638 Ext. 15.

If you are interested in donating milk to Brianna she can be contacted by email at: lyndi.dawn.beavers@gmail.com.