WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District have confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in Wichita Falls mosquitos.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, the Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory has confirmed that a pool of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected from traps placed in the city as part of the Health District’s routine mosquito surveillance program.

The mosquito pools that tested positive were collected in the eastside area of Wichita Falls; however, citizens are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites no matter where they are.

Only some mosquito species that are present in Wichita County have the capability of spreading diseases such as West Nile Virus, most are considered a nuisance.

Health District officials said they have not received any reports of a positive human case of West Nile Virus yet this season.

Health officials are warning citizens if they experience flu-like symptoms following a mosquito bite please contact their healthcare provider.

Officials with the Health District also want to remind citizens of the four D’s of mosquito management:

Dump and drain — Dump and drain standing water

Dump and drain standing water Deet — Use insect repellant that contains deet

Use insect repellant that contains deet Dress — Wear long sleeves and pants if you’re outside

Wear long sleeves and pants if you’re outside Dawn and dusk — The most active times of day for mosquitos is at dawn and at dusk

The Health District’s Environmental Health Division will continue its integrated pest management program for mosquito control.

This includes continuing to test mosquitoes for West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, treating standing water, eliminating breeding areas, and spraying for adult mosquitoes when weather conditions are favorable.

To request spraying for mosquitoes please contact the Health District’s Vector Control unit at (940) 761-7890.

For more information about the Health District’s mosquito abatement program, please call (940) 761-8896 or (940) 761-7822.