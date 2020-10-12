Wichita Falls mother arrested for attempting to use daughters urine for drug test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 34-year-old Wichita Falls mother on probation for child abuse is charged with trying to hide her use of drugs by taking a bottle of her daughter’s urine to her latest drug test at the probation office.

Nicole Simmons was booked into jail on October 9, 2020. A probation officer told a sheriff’s deputy she found the small plastic bottle on Simmons as she prepared to take the test. She said she asked Simmons about it and Simmons admitted it was her daughter’s urine and she hoped to use it to avoid showing positive for marijuana and meth use.

Simmons is on five years probation for injury to a child involving her daughter in 2018.

Police said the daughter came to school with dried blood on her face and a cut on her finger.

She told school officials and police her mother got angry at her because she didn’t think she was getting ready for school fast enough. She said her mother held her down on the couch and punched her repeatedly in the face. She said her mother also ripped a ring off her finger causing a cut because she thought her daughter stole it.

The victim’s sister told officers her mother also tried to hit her sister in the face with a hairbrush but missed. Police said Simmons admitted to the assault and said her daughter was crying and trying to cover her head during the attack.