Wichita Falls movie theaters announce reopen dates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two movie theaters in Wichita Falls have announced their plans to reopen after a near five month closure due to COVID-19.

Details for each theaters release including new safety guidelines can be found below:

Cinemark 14

Cinemark 14 in Parker Square will reopen Tuesday, August 25 with new COVID-19 precautions in place.

All individual theaters will reopen with staggered showing times, and face masks will be mandatory for all guests and may only be removed for eating and drinking within the auditoriums.

Cinemark Theaters will also offer Welcome Back Pricing, including $5 large popcorn and $3.50 large fountain drinks or ICEE’s.

AMC Sikes Senter 10

AMC in Sikes Senter Mall will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, also with a new comprehensive health and sanitation program, AMC Safe & Clean.

Masks will be required and available for purchase at the theater for $1.

AMC will also offer special pricing on concessions as a part of their welcome back offers.