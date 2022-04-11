WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the longest serving judges in the Wichita Falls judicial system announced Monday his plans to retire later this year.

Wichita Falls Municipal Court Judge Larry Gillen, who has served on the bench for nearly four decades, announced he will be retiring in July 2022.

Judge Gillen was originally hired in 1984 as an Assistant City Attorney. In 1985, less than a year after he was hired by the City of Wichita Falls, Gillen was appointed Municipal Judge.

In his 37 years of service to the Wichita Falls judicial system, Judge Gillen has presided over more than 173,000 municipal hearings.

“It has been an honor to have served this community,” Judge Gillen said.

July 29, 2022 will be Judge Gillen’s final day as Wichita Falls Municipal Judge.