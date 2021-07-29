Wichita Falls Municipal Court to resume serving arrest warrants for unpaid fines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Thursday said they will soon resume actively serving warrants for unpaid fines.

According to a press release, the Wichita Falls Municipal Court Marshals will resume serving warrants as of Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The Wichita Falls Municipal Court did not actively serve arrest warrants in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to several individuals in the Wichita County Jail testing positive for COVID-19.

In response to that situation, County officials asked that only violent crimes be addressed during the pandemic.

Now, the City Marshal has been informed by the Wichita County Sheriff the jail can once again accept individuals arrested for outstanding city warrants.

An amnesty period to allow individuals extra time to pay their fines or contact the Municipal Court to make other arrangements and avoid arrest will be granted from Sunday, August 1 to Sunday, August 15.

City officials said notices have been mailed or texted to individuals within Wichita Falls who currently have active warrants.

To clear an outstanding warrant: