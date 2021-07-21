Wichita Falls murder suspect still at large one week after warrant issued

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One week after a murder warrant was issued for a Wichita Falls man, he remains at large.

34-year-old Ramon Rubio should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez and the bond on the arrest warrant is one million dollars. He also now has an additional warrant for family violence by choking, with an additional $150,000 bond.

Valdez was found shot multiple times at Avenue L and Taylor just before 11:30 the night of June 30. Rubio has a total of 19 criminal cases filed against him since 2005 on a number of different charges.

In 2014, Rubio was charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and choking her until she was unconscious when she stepped out of the shower.

After she regained consciousness, police say Rubio made her give him a ride in her car, then punched her in the face and torso and ran off.

Rubio has at least six convictions, including assault, stalking and two for violating gang injunctions, and has eight felony and misdemeanor cases pending, including five more gang injunction violations.

If you know anything about Rubio’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You could earn up to $2,500.