WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Museum of Art is gearing up for Dia de Los Muertos with a free workshop.

The four session class teaches participants the history of the holiday and alebrijes. Folks were able to begin constructing a base of their paper mache in the class.

The next session will be applying the paper mache and then coloring it in other classes. These classes lead up to the Celebration of Life on Oct. 29 in downtown Wichita Falls.

The museum hopes people can learn more of the history and other cultures.

“Beautiful to people learning something new and apply in their own life. Because now, after today, they can probably share with other people and share with the community, and plus, enjoy different festivals in all parts of the United States and world about Dia de Los Muertos,” teaching artist Auria Sanchez-Henriquez said.

