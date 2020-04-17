1  of  3
Wichita Falls Museum of Art provides online activities during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Museum of Art wants to help you channel your inner artist while you shelter in place.

The museum may be closed but they have provided their exhibits and activities to be viewed online.
Their activities include color theory challenges, art discussions and behind the scenes look at how they plan their exhibits.

Officials say that they know art can help people through difficult times and they hope that they can help connect people with art as go through this time.

“We wanted to have a social media plan and now we have one,” And so that came out of this. And we’re gonna continue to provide online access to the museum.”

The museum’s newest exhibit is about the 1979 tornado and that is now available online.
For more on these activities and on how to share your art stories, click here.

