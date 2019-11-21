Wichita Falls named a Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, the League of American Bicyclists announced that it is honoring the efforts of Wichita Falls to build better places to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.

The award recognizes Wichita Falls for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities, while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices. “Communities like Wichita Falls are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists.

Wichita Falls joins 53 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities as part of a movement toward more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected places. Our nation and globe are facing complex public health and road safety challenges, and we’re proud that Wichita Falls and communities like it are embracing bicycling.”

The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities evaluate their quality of life, sustainability, and accessibility while allowing them to benchmark progress toward making biking better.

With this latest round of 53 new and renewing awardees, there are currently 488 Bicycle Friendly Communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Bronze BFC award recognizes Wichita Falls’ commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.

Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls said, “Prioritizing and creating a bicycle-friendly community has been a goal in City Council’s Strategic Plan and the city-wide Economic Development Strategy. We are excited to see that goal achieved today. This is an honor for Wichita Falls to be awarded a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community Award. Cycling has helped shape our community and is a source of pride for our citizens. There are only eleven other cities in the state of Texas that have the BFC designation. This award will further aid in establishing Wichita Falls as a true cycling community.”

A formal award ceremony will take place during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 3 in the Council Chambers at 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend and join in this significant celebration for our city.