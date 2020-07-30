Wichita Falls named among best southern cities to live in post-pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls was named among the top southern U.S. cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the third time the city has been ranked on a national list in two weeks.

Wednesday, July 22, Wichita Falls was rated the top city to live in for working parents according to a report released by SmartAsset.

Friday, July 24, Wichita Falls made another list after United Regional Health Care System was named among the nation’s best maternity hospitals by Newsweek, one of only eight Texas hospitals named.

Sunday, July 26, Business Insider ranked Wichita Falls twelfth in a list of the top 19 U.S. cities in the southern region to live in following the resolution of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider considered several factors when compiling their list:

Population density, 2019

Educational attainment, 2018

Unemployment rate, February 2020

Housing affordability, 2018

Housing costs, 2018

Share of jobs that can be done remotely

Commute time, 2018

Cost of living, 2018

Total spending per pupil (elementary-secondary), 2018

Wichita Falls’ population density is 57.7 people per square mile, the sixth-smallest population density among metro areas in the South.

The Wichita Falls metro area’s cost of living is 12.4% less than the national average, another key factor in their presence on the list.