WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has a new director after the retirement of Lou Kreidler.

Amy Fagan was named the new Director of Health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District by Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

“Amy has been a dedicated and steadfast employee to this organization for 20 years.” Leiker said. “I am confident that she will make a great Director of Health and serve this community for many more years to come.”

According to The City of Wichita Falls, Fagan began her career with the Health District as the Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator. She has been the Assistant Health Director for the past 16 years. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Public Administration degree with a specialty in health services administration.