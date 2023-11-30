WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Hirschi High School graduate is looking to take his golfing talents to the next level.

When Bryson Weeks was five years old, his grandpa took him out to play a round of golf. In that moment, Weeks developed not only a love for the sport but a sense of peace on the course.

“If I’m stressed from from from something, I’ll just go out and hit on the range or go play a few holes,” Weeks said.

As a freshman, he played his first competitive tournament and discovered he was quite talented. Fast forward to his senior year, and his coach strongly encouraged him to continue his golf career in the Special Olympics.

This year, Weeks has had his best season ever; after a second-place finish and three first-place victories, Bryson has his sights on the 2026 US championships in Minnesota to qualify and travel to Australia for the World Championships. Weeks works at Wichita Falls Country Club and loves playing with members to show off his driving and chipping.



Bryson is grateful for the people who support him and help him achieve his goals.

His main goals are to be possibly the best player out there and then to meet new people like him in the Special Olympics and to grow the sport.