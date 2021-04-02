Wichita Falls nonprofit to be featured on FOX Business TV show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit that employs people with disabilities will soon be featured on a TV show.

Work Services Corporation is a diverse manufacturing and services corporation with operations in Texas and Oklahoma. In a couple of weeks, they will be featured on Manufacturing Marvels on the FOX Business Network.

Manufacturing Marvels is designed to promote North American manufacturing, North American-made products and North American manufacturing jobs. Vice President of Operations Ben Ezzell said it was surprising when they got the call to be on an upcoming episode.

“We are not a high-tech, we are not a marvel of manufacturing and work services,” Ezzell said. “Our marvel is our people. And again, it’s people with disabilities, significant disabilities and they have the opportunity to work, to feel the benefit of work and become more independent socially, economically and financially.”

The episode will air April 16, 2021, at 9:30 p.m.