Update on December 14, 2023, at 6:05 p.m.: There is no need for concern, WFFD officials said. What was thought to be a blaze was actually a smoking air conditioning unit.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of a nursing home are currently being evacuated after Wichita Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze.

Right before 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, scanner traffic indicated that a fire started at a senior care facility in Wichita Falls.

Residents and staff members of Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing care center in the 900 block of Midwestern Parkway, are undergoing emergency evacuation on Dec. 14, according to scanner traffic.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.