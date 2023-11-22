WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department who was arrested for allegedly driving drunk after driving through multiple yards while he was off-duty early Sunday morning has resigned.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, Iman Nematollahi, 30, of Wichita Falls, resigned from the department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, following his arrest for the offense of driving while intoxicated.

Nematollahi was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, November 19, 2023. He posted his $1,500 bond and was released from jail on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Prior to his resignation, Sgt. Eipper said Nematollahi was on placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation by the WFPD Office of Professional Conduct.

According to the arrest affidavit, WFPD officers were dispatched to 1605 Norman Street just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, in reference to a hit and run. Dispatch advised officers multiple people had called to report that a vehicle had driven into their yards and caused damage.

The affidavit said dispatch had also advised officers that the vehicle had left the scene. Police said the vehicle was described as a black or charcoal Dodge Challenger and the front driver-side wheel and tire were still on the scene.

Police said upon arrival, multiple people said the Dodge Charger drove into their yard and caused damage, then left the scene. Officers were advised the vehicle went north on Lake Park Drive, and the roadway had damage from the front wheel of the vehicle dragging.

The affidavit said while searching the area, officers located a vehicle matching the description and damage on Kirk Street and Midwestern Parkway. They said the only occupant of the vehicle was Nematollahi, whose legs were hanging out of the driver-side door of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, officers noted Nematollahi had bloodshot eyes and unsteady balance. They also noted the odor of alcohol and heard slurred speech. They said that based on their experience and training, they could tell Nematollahi was intoxicated.

After conducting field sobriety tests and observing clues of intoxication, police said they read Nematollahi his Miranda rights. They said Nematollahi admitted to consuming 2 to 3 beers and taking prescription medication at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Officers said Nematollahi then said he had left Fast Eddy’s at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, and went to a friend’s house, where he consumed a shot of whiskey while playing a card game.