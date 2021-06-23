Wichita Falls officer scoops woman doing cartwheels off busy highway as cars whiz by

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls police officer is led on a dangerous foot chase across multiple lanes of speeding traffic while cars slam on brakes and swerve around a woman running and doing cartwheels on the highway.

Elizabeth Aleman, 37, is charged with obstructing a highway and evading arrest.

Elizabeth Aleman Wichita County Jail booking photo

She also has a charge pending from 2020 in which police said she set fire to her own home and was doing cartwheels in the front yard when firemen arrived.

On the morning of Tuesday, June 22, around 11 a.m. police got multiple calls that a woman was jumping in front of cars, doing cartwheels and dancing on Central Freeway between the travel center and Iowa Park Road.

The first officer to arrive said he saw Aleman sitting against the concrete divider as cars were going by at 70 miles an hour within inches of her.

He said when she spotted him, she jumped over the barrier and ran across all four lanes of traffic, forcing speeding cars to slam on brakes and swerve around her.

The officer drove to the other side of the highway to try to catch her and said Aleman ran back across the highway again, once more causing cars to slam on brakes and swerve.

As a state game warden arrived to help the officer, they said Aleman again reversed her direction, running back into the traffic, and when the officer again tried to stop her, she suddenly laid down on her stomach in the middle of the southbound traffic.

The officer ran across traffic, jumped over the barrier and picked Aleman up and carried her to safety on the side of the highway.

Because Aleman has a conviction for evading arrest, the new charge is enhanced to a felony.

Aleman has also been arrested in the past for injury to a child, harassment, assault and arson.

In the arson incident last September, police said she poured alcohol on a couch in her trailer home on Perigo and set it on fire, and was outside doing cartwheels in the yard when firefighters arrived. The home was a total loss.

In another arrest police said she spit in the face of an officer and was charged with harassment of a public official.