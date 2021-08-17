Wichita Falls officials hope to start construction on hotel, convention in November

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the city of Wichita Falls bringing management of the MPEC back in-house, city officials are moving forward with the construction of the new hotel and convention center.

City councilors voted today to execute construction contracts between Clark Construction and O’Reilly Hospitality.

As the city of Wichita Falls prepares for the addition of the new hotel and convention center, many wonder how these new additions will impact the city.

“By having a full-service hotel with more convention space on the grounds of the MPEC, it’ll bring more events and more opportunity for people to come visit our city. You know with the convention business, there’s about 140 new conventions we can actually apply for if we have the hotel on-site,” Wichita Falls Assistant City Manager Blake Jurecek said.

One Wichita Falls woman spoke at Tuesday’s city council meeting concerned about what it means for the local economy.

“Will leave our money into deeper debt considering we already have a convention center. With that being said I am interested in knowing now how long is the duration of that lease? Is it in perpetuity to O’Reilly,” she said.

O’Reilly Hospitality Management is the company the city will have a construction management agreement with. The company will also oversee the progress of the new facilities.

“O’Reilly Hospitality is going to build the hotel and manage the hotel and then also manage the conference center portion of the hotel that the city will own,” said Jurecek.

Officials reiterate these new additions will benefit the city greatly.

“So it was by design and we feel pretty good about him. So yeah in a year where he might make a little bit of money he keeps that, the only way he’s going to do that is to fill those facilities up which is to our advantage because when those people are in town they’re spending money across the whole city,” Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said.

Businesses and opportunities to continue growing the city of Wichita Falls.