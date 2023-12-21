WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A combination of things led to an emergency siren on the city’s southwest side going rogue and malfunctioning, causing some eagle-eared Wichitans to be concerned, Wichita Falls officials have stated.

According to public information officer Chris Horgen, a siren, located near Lake Wichita on Fairway, backup emergency batteries failed the last time it was tested. He said crews replaced the battery but left a diagnostic keypad plugged in.

On Wednesday night, December 20, moisture reportedly got into the keypad and caused the siren to sound.

“Apparently, it got some moisture in it over the last day or 12 hours or whatever and ended up kicking the siren off into test mode,” Horgen said. “So, it just ran its test mode. It was the same duration that it runs when we run the tests every month. That’s what caused it to sound, so we now know the problem.”

Horgen added the city tests the sirens on the first Monday of each month to find flaws, such as dead backup batteries.