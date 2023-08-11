WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is offering services to those affected by the severe storms that blew through Texoma on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
The city has opened up two temporary cooling stations, both open Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, until 8 p.m., and a debris drop-off for community members open through next week.
The first cooling station is at the Red Cross on 5th Street. Pets are allowed at this location.
The second cooling station is at Evangel Temple on Barnett Road, and pets are not allowed at this location.
An independent cooling center will also open on Friday afternoon. According to Pastor Rick McGee, the Booker T Alumni Center on Redwood Avenue will also open its doors to provide food, water and air-conditioning for community members in need.
There is also a drop-off for tree and limb debris for those with significant debris litter at Lucy Park. Drop-offs will be accepted until next Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Additional items, such as roofing materials and furniture, should be taken to the Transfer Station on Lawrence Road.
