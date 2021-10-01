Wichita Falls pastor appointed by Gov. Abbott to Texas Nonprofit Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local pastor and adoption and foster care advocate has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Nonprofit Council.

Kile Bateman, Senior Pastor of Evangel Church, was one of eleven apointees to the Texas Nonprofit Council for terms ending October 1, 2024.

The Council will make recommendations for improving contracting relationships, developing best practices, and identifying and addressing gaps in services provided by and could be filled by faith-based organizaitons.

Bateman serves as the Director of Family First Orphan Care and is the founder of Phased In, a transitional program for emanicapted foster youth.

Bateman is also amember of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ Advisory Committee on Promoting Adoption of Minority Children.

Bateman and his wife, Lead Pastor Patti Bateman, have housed Hurricane Katrina and Rita evacuees, helped rebuild homes after Hurricane Harvey and, more recently, have started helping those affected by Hurricane Ida.

A member of the Wichita Falls community for over 20 years, much of which has been spent making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate, Bateman certainly makes a welcome addition to this council.

Also appointed to the Texas Nonprofit Council: