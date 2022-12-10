WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pastor of a Wichita Falls church was jailed on charges of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl whose family attended his church, Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries on East Carolina Street.

Paul Coleman was in jail Saturday on charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

According to the arrest warrants, an 11-year-old girl made an outcry at the hospital and Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. She said Coleman began by kissing her at the church and in his home on Perrigo Street.

She said on Nov. 19 she had gone to the bathroom at the church and came out to find Coleman with his pants down around his ankles. She said he pulled her pants and underwear down and sexually assaulted her. The girl said she pushed him away, pulled her clothes up and left the church. She said he threatened to kill her if he told anyone what happened.

One of the girl’s siblings was also interviewed at Patsy’s House and said he saw his sister against a wall and heard her telling Coleman to get off her.

He said Coleman told him to get out and not tell anyone, or he would do something to him.

Coleman’s total bail was set at $300,000 by a judge.