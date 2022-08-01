WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ailey started playing the piano when he was 12-years-old.

He played at local nursing homes before Ailey’s friend came up with a unique way for people to hear his music.

“He said [we’ve got to] get you heard,” Ailey said. “His idea was in December, he said for Christmas just ride around in the truck and play piano and we’ve been doing this since 2019.”

The crazy idea worked, Ailey became a full-time pianist and doesn’t regret betting on himself.

“I been having this dream, I said it years ago. I said I just want to play music for a living, whatever that looks like, and that’s what it became,” Ailey said.

Ailey, a Wichita Falls native, said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

However, like a good song, some things must come to an end. Ailey and his wife have begun packing to move across the world, but not before Ailey did one last tour around town.

“My wife is in the military so she’s ripping me away. I’m an extrovert, I played at nursing homes, and farmers’ markets,” Ailey said. “In Korea. it might be a little harder, [I’m going to] have to learn a little bit of Korean, but music is universal.”

Anthony will now get to share his music with the rest of the world.

His message to his hometown: don’t give up on your dreams.

“I’m Anthony Ailey and I didn’t give up, and I’m going to keep going.”