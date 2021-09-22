Wichita Falls Poetry Society celebrates 90 year anniversary with release of book

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the arts have been growing in Wichita Falls over the past years, members of the poetry society want to let more people into the world of poetry.

“We have all different types of things that we as Wichita Falls, citizens can contribute to the world and I just want people to know there’s also poetry here and it’s alive and well and it’s going great,” Nicholas Schreiber, a member of the Poetry Society of Wichita Falls said.

In fact, the Wichita Falls Poetry Society hits 90 years come October; that’s why members like Nicholas Schreiber knew they had to plan something big.

“We have our monthly meetings and it was brought up in a meeting that hey we should do something to commemorate and get our own work out there,” Schreiber said.

Together, he and fifteen other members selected poetry pieces to be published in their upcoming book titled, A Celebration of Poetry: 90 poems for 90 years. While the poems cover a variety of topics, one place Schreiber always finds inspiration is the Kemp Center for the Arts.

“When you walk in here, you feel the creative juices flowing, and you walk outside in the sculpture garden, it’s a place to reflect and think about and be creative, and it’s a really beneficial atmosphere here,” Schreiber said.

Kristen Shiplet, the Development Coordinator for the Kemp Center for the Arts said she’s glad the poets look here for inspiration.

“It’s a great cultural hub and we do provide space and meeting time for our member organizations the Wichita Falls Poetry Society is a member of the Arts Council so they are able to meet here and talk about different things coming up like their book,” Kristen Shiplet said.

A way to commemorate 90 years and possibly draw more poets in.

“I had no idea that they had such longevity in this community so that really says a lot that they’ve been here so long and they have been so successful and been able to keep this organization alive that’s wonderful,” Shiplet said.

“I feel like there’s some poets in the shadows of Wichita Falls somewhere that may see the book and see this interview and think this is something I want to join,” Schreiber said.

A place all are welcome to keep a nearly century-old legacy alive. The Poetry Society will be hosting a book release event on October 14th at the Kemp Center for the Arts.