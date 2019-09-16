Wichita Falls Police and Fire Department investigate smoke showing at the housing authority

Early Monday morning, Wichita Falls police and the Fire Department were called to investigate smoke showing at the housing authority.

They arrived just after 4 a.m. at the administration building located in the 500 block of Webster Street.

Firefighters broke through the glass on the front entrance door in order to get inside to investigate.

According to battalion Chief Todd Mudd, they put out a fire located in a closet.

He says there was minimal structural damage but heavy amounts of smoke damage.

The cause of the fire and exactly when it started is unclear at this time.

