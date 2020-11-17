Wichita Falls police charge man with capital murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls police have charged a man with capital murder, apparently for the November 4 shooting death of Donald Best on Avenue E.

Cody Stage, who has a lengthy arrest record, is in jail on charges of capital murder committed on November 4, 2020, and burglary of a building. His recommended bond is $1 million

The affidavit spelling out the charge is not yet filed. On November 4, 2020, police said 50-year-old Donald Michael Best was found lying in the grass at the corner of Avenue E and Taylor Street.

At around 7:30 p.m. that night police got a call about multiple shots fired at that location.

Cody Stage was arrested Monday after an extensive manhunt for a burglary suspect. A storage shed on Tucson Dr. was reported broken into and numerous items were taken. The resident’s surveillance camera recorded two men arriving in two vehicles in the alley.

He recognized both suspects and identified them to the police. Police located the two vehicles at Stage’s home on Wesley Dr. and followed one as it left. They later found it unoccupied and said they found Stage hiding nearby.

A second suspect was also found and questioned and police said he admitted he and Stage burglarized the shed.