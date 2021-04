WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are currently on scene investigating shots fired in the 2200 block of Broad Street in Wichita Falls.

Officers responded to a residence there before 7 p.m., Friday, April 16.

The area is closed off to the public in what is possibly a stand-off situation. A suspect is reportedly barricaded inside of a residence.







This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more details emerge.