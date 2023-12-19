WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Wichita Falls City Councilors’ regular session meeting on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, city officials moved to update police gear and permit allowances.

Amid the aging fleet of police vehicles and properties facing demolition, councilors revisited the two issues, ultimately granting new car models and additional time to those property owners.

11 new police vehicles

The Wichita Falls Police Department will see 11 new vehicles in service in the new year.

It was something Chief Manuel Borrego and Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation John Burrus thought they wouldn’t get purchased by the end of the year, and it would be late 2024 before the department got the next round of patrol cars.

Through the BuyBoard Contract, however, a dealership will provide a fleet of 2023 models which will replace models 10 years or older.

On top of the new vehicles, councilors also approved to have the vehicles out-serviced and fixed with the latest equipment at a faster rate.

“Instead of taking about 11 months to get them in service, we’re hoping to have all these 11 patrol cars in service, I would say, in about a two-month period,” Burrus said.

Newly elected Mayor Tim Short agreed it’s time to make the switch.

“Now that we have the opportunity to replace a 10-year-old fleet on those, I think that we better jump on that,” Short said.

Between purchasing the vehicles and outsourcing to have the latest tech put in, the cost is just over $650,000.

Chief Borrego also hinted at going with black vehicles in the future to give the department a bit of a different look.

Restoration permits issued

Also during the meeting, two owners of two properties set to be demolished were given an extension to be restored.

Councilors heard from both owners of the properties, who are also registered contractors with the city.

Councilors unanimously voted to give the restoration permit to owners Patrick Schlabs, who is working on a property at 2001 11th Street, and Jose Rodriguez, who is working on a property at 1117 23rd Street.

Both owners have 30 days to pull the permit and then another 90 days to make significant progress to avoid demolition. The date to pull the permit is Jan. 18, 2024, and substantial completion would be March 18, 2024.

Councilor Larry Nelson said if the restoration is complete, the city can save about $50,000 in demolition costs and taxes will be built back up on the property.

A significant expense Mayor Short said can be saved and benefit the city in the long run.

“They’re two proven contractors that have remodeled other homes in the area. They have the ability to do it and they want to do that. So we’d rather have those on the tax rolls for the city than just to be demolished and be an expense to the city,” Short said.

Despite the permit awarded, the two properties will remain on the demolition list until city officials can see progress made.