WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is receiving a painted horse on Thursday.

The CC Bud Daniel horse that is being presented by Chief Daniel’s daughter, Ann Popejoy, is to honor fallen officers and will be located at the police memorial in front of the police station.

WFPD officials will hold a presentation of the horse at 10 a.m. Thursday.