WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After several weeks of instruction, the 47th Wichita Falls Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy graduated on Tuesday night, November 28, 2023.

“We want our citizens to know what we do, why we do it and why we’re authority,” WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said. “This is a 12-week program where this group of citizens is taken through everything in the department.”

Program participants were first-hand witnesses to WFPD’s daily duties.

“We had the SWAT team come out and they showed us some of the weapons they use,” graduate Monique Shull said. “We got to explore and look in the truck that they use and go on different calls.”

As the students stayed busy, some gained a deeper understanding of WFPD’s impact on the community.

“We got to drive a police vehicle through an obstacle course and that was a lot of fun. There’s a lot more to it than I realized I have a lot more respect and I think they are our true heroes,” graduate Rusty Speake said.

These graduates got to see firsthand what our brothers and sisters in uniforms do. Some of them, like graduate Amanda Bullard, were even inspired to go through the actual Police Academy to join the team.

“It just really solidified that this was something I wanted to do,” Bullard said.

More officers is something the police department said they would greatly appreciate right now.

“We’re short, we’re recruiting, and we still would like to get some more diverse folks from our community, you know, when it comes to the culture and so forth, but we’re hanging in there,” Eipper said.

The academy just further shows that getting to wear this badge is truly a rewarding honor, he said.

“I just finished my 30th year and I’ve loved it,” Eipper said. “One of the other things I’d like to put out there is that where else are you going to get to try something for $50,000 dollars a year in our academy, and once you graduate you’re getting almost a $10,000 increase to $58,000,” he added.

Law enforcement needs you now more than ever. For more information on joining the WFPD click here.