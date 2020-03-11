Wichita Falls Police find more than 4 oz. of marijuana in car during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police pulled him over for a traffic stop and found over four ounces of marijuana.

Alec Jaramillo, 22, is charged with possession of marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds.

His bond is set at $2500.

Police said they pulled Jaramillo over for a traffic stop Tuesday at around 12:45 in the morning and that he immediately stuck his hands out the window to show he was unarmed.

Officers said before pulling him over in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Dr., Jaramillo kept driving after officers originally tried to stop him at Langford Ln. and Fairway Blvd.

Police said when they approached the car, there was a “Overwhelming odor” of marijuana.

Officers searched the car and found two plastic bags inside the car and two plastic containers in the trunk, all containing marijuana.

The total weight of the drugs was 4.125 ounces.