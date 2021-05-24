Wichita Falls police find toddler wandering near street, mother ‘forgot’ he was home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is charged with child endangerment after police said her four-year-old son was found outside his house, near the street in a diaper, crying for his mother.

Amber Nicole Ralls, 28, was arrested when she returned to her home on Wedgewood Drive, south of Lucy Park, after police tracked her down.

Ralls was booked into jail Friday, May 21 and released the following day on $5,000 bond.

The unattended child was reported by a resident around 2:20 p.m. Friday, May 21, and police found him crying for his mother and wearing only a diaper, walking near the street.

The toddler could not give police his name, but when asked where he lived, he pointed to a house.

Police said there was no response when they knocked on the door, but they said they found a large pit bull inside the residence.

Police said they found mail inside the house which indicated Ralls lived there.

Police said while they were waiting for her to be traced, Ralls’ sister arrived.

Ralls’ sister told police she had heard they were at Ralls’ house, and she put them in contact with Ralls on the phone. Officers said Ralls told them she had gotten a babysitter for her son on Facebook, but the sitter must have left.

Ralls then arrived home and admitted she had “forgotten” her son was home and left him alone, but she said she was only gone for 30 or 40 minutes at most.

However, police obtained video from the reporting person’s camera, which showed Ralls leaving the home at 12:46 p.m. and the boy coming out and walking to the street at 1:13 p.m.

Police said this means the boy was alone for more than an hour and a half.