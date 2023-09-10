WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police have identified the deceased man found in a pond on Central Freeway Sunday.

According to WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the deceased victim was identified as 54-year-old Brian Dennis Lockwood of Wichita Falls.

Eipper said patrol officers were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. to investigate a motorcycle crash in the 2500 block of East Central Freeway. The officers found a motorcycle and the deceased crash victim in the fountain pond.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit, Dive Team members, and I.D. Technicians responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle was traveling westbound on the freeway when it left the roadway. The victim lost control, slid down the median, and possibly flipped prior to landing in the pond. Eipper said the victim was thrown from the motorcycle.

Lockwood’s family has been notified. His body has been sent for an autopsy. Eipper said the investigation is ongoing.

