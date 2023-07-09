WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police release the victim’s name from Saturday night fatal accident.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Christian Moncrief, 71, of Wichita Falls was killed when his 2022 Nissan Rogue drove off the road while driving on Southwest Parkway and crashed into the concrete ditch.

Witnesses told police the Nissan was at a red-light facing west on Southwest Parkway at the intersection with Kemp Street. The light turned green, and the Nissan took off, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle hit a curb and went airborne into the ditch. The vehicle’s speed caused it to travel into one of the drainage openings, causing extensive damage to the roof of the Nissan.

Mr. Moncrief was declared deceased on the scene. His body was sent off for an autopsy. The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit is investigating this crash.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.