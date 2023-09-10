*UPDATED AT 1:42 P.M.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A body discovered floating in a pond in Wichita Falls could be that of a Clay County man reported missing on Friday.

Wichita Falls police officers responded to Central Freeway near Fisher Road for a welfare check Sunday morning at 9:42 a.m. Officers found a man’s body in a decorative pond. They also found a motorcycle at the edge of the pond.

WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney said it appears the victim was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed. The Crime Scene Unit and accident investigators are on the scene.

Maloney said friends of the victim were looking for him when they discovered the body. According to WFPD public information officer Charlie Eipper, the deceased victim was identified as 54-year-old Brian Dennis Lockwood of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Lockwood’s family has been notified. Lockwood’s body was sent off for an autopsy. Eipper said the investigation is ongoing.

