WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve has left two people hospitalized.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Brian Sheehan, just after 2 a.m., Dec. 24, 2023, officers responded to a house in the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a report of gunshot victims. They found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for bullet injuries.

Sheehan said neither of the victims were cooperating with police. Both said they didn’t see anything and didn’t know who shot them.

Officers taped off the area while crime scene technicians took photographs and collected evidence. Sheehan said the man is not from here and the woman lives in the home.

The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sheehan said one of the victims might have to go to the metroplex for surgery. The case is under investigation.