WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a robbery with a weapon at a local dollar saver.

According to police, just before midnight, Saturday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Sheppard Access Road at the Lone Star Dollar Saver for a robbery with a weapon.

The store clerks told them the masked suspect came into the store, brandished a weapon, possibly a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

A Crime Scene Technician collected evidence and photographed the scene. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and said they will release more information when it is available. No injuries were reported.

