Wichita Falls police investigating after man shot into the air outside house party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a gunshots call that took place just before midnight Thursday.

At 11:50 p.m., officers were called to Hooper and Lenore Drive. There were about 10 units on the scene.

According to police, a man pulled up to a home on Hooper Drive and began firing a gun in the air. There were some men outside at the time who were able to wrestle him to the ground and get the gun, officers said. However, the man who fired the shots would manage to get away in his car.

No one was hurt, but authorities said a car nearby did get hit with a bullet.

There were several cars at the scene at what appeared to be a house party. There were also nearly 20 people outside of the home. Witnesses said the person posted on Snapchat that they were going to bring a gun to the home.

One man was put into handcuffs at the scene but was later let go. At this time, authorities are still looking for the man who fired the shots outside of the home.