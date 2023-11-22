WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed that two deaths they were investigating Tuesday night are related.

The WFPD responded to a check welfare call to a home on Rock Island Circle at 1:56 p.m. on November 21, 2023. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old male inside the house that had a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Wichita Falls Sgt. Charlie Eipper, an investigation at this house, led officers to another home in the 5000 block of L B Drive in Wichita Falls. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead 52-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Eipper said that WFPD is investigating this as a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, nor have details of the investigation.